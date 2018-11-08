RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Mike Lindsey from the popular restaurant Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi stopped by to make the restaurant’s signature Coffee-Rubbed Filet topped with a savory shallot cream sauce.
You can find the recipe below.
If you would like to try recipes like this one, and others, Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi is located at 12221 W. Broad Street in Short Pump. You can give them a call at 804-360-8080 or visit them online at www.redsaltva.com.
Coffee Rub Recipe:
1 cup finely ground coffee
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup chili powder
2 tbsp black pepper
2 tbsp paprika
1/4 cup kosher salt
2 tbsp onion powder
1 tbsp cayenne pepper
Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Place in air tight container for up to 1 month