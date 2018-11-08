Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Mike Lindsey from the popular restaurant Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi stopped by to make the restaurant’s signature Coffee-Rubbed Filet topped with a savory shallot cream sauce.

You can find the recipe below.

If you would like to try recipes like this one, and others, Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi is located at 12221 W. Broad Street in Short Pump. You can give them a call at 804-360-8080 or visit them online at www.redsaltva.com

Coffee Rub Recipe:

1 cup finely ground coffee

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup chili powder

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp paprika

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Place in air tight container for up to 1 month