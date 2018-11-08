Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- At Boy Scout Troop 442 in Manchester good deeds rule. From opening doors to helping mom. Acts of goodwill in the Scouts come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors.

Each fall, Beck Garnett with Troop 444 finds kindness in kernels.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot selling popcorn,” said Beck.

This 14-year-old from Goochland corners the market during the fall fundraising campaign. The eighth-grader at Collegiate ranks second in sales across America. He’s been first in Virginia since 2014. In seven years, Beck has sold more than $110,000 in snacks.

“He just gets up every morning on every weekend and says I’m going to sell popcorn all day,” said Beck’s mother April.

Beck’s proud Mom April serves as busy bookkeeper.

“We are incredibly blessed,” she said.

Beck works tirelessly for five months peddling popcorn at every turn.

“I think you use what’s been given to make the world a better place,” said April.

For Beck, that means giving each cent of profits to Scouts less fortunate.

Manchester Troop 442 said goodbye to rundown, hand-me-down equipment. The old equipment prevented Scouts from being Scouts. But thanks to Beck’s generosity 442 has been able to buy brand new gear.

“We’ve already had some of these out last weekend using some of these,” said Tom Hayes, Scout Master for Troop 442.

Tom said camping is now a reality

“It’s been fantastic,” said Tom.

“I’m not just sitting on a pile of money. I can give it away and I can see them use it,” explained Beck.

Beyond the supplies, 442’s humble hero is serving as a role model.

“Here is a scout who worked hard and helped us. Now we can go out and help other people as well. To me that is the biggest thing that is the biggest thing that this does,” said Tom.

Boy Scout Beck Garnett is a popcorn mogul who is hungry to help others.

“It feels good that I’m spreading it around and giving them the opportunity to have the same experiences that I have,” said Beck.

