× Axe-throwing bar targets West Broad Street space

RICHMOND, Va. — Another competitor is looking to cut into Richmond’s nascent axe-throwing market.

Bad Axe Throwing, an Ontario, Canada-based chain of axe-throwing venues, is preparing to open a location at 2035 W. Broad Street.

Founder Mario Zelaya said the company is leasing about 5,000 square feet above Pies & Pints, a pizza joint that opened this summer along the Pulse bus route.

Zelaya, who founded the company in 2014 and has grown the brand to more than 20 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, said the Richmond location will have about eight lanes where participants can throw axes at 16 targets.

“Axe throwing is like bowling but a million times more fun,” Zelaya said. “It’s really the same concept. Instead of throwing a bowling ball down an alley, you’re throwing an axe down a quasi-alley at a wooden target.”

Bad Axe’s sessions typically last about 2 1/2 hours and cost around $35 per session for scheduled groups, or $20 per hour for walk-ins, with plans for more rates for college students.

Zelaya said patrons of the Richmond venue also will be able to compete in the World Axe Throwing League, which he started two years ago to act as a governing body for the sport.

Keep reading here on RichmondBizSense.