Broad Rock Elementary gets $10,000 STEM donation from Amazon

RICHMOND, Va. — Students at Broad Rock Elementary School in Richmond are learning on new laptops.

Amazon donated over $10,000 in laptops and other science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) resources to the school in honor of National STEM Day.

“We are extremely grateful to Amazon for the generous donation of computers and STEM equipment,” Broad Rock principal Teya Green said. “We will encourage students to develop a passion for STEM by exposing and engaging our students to computers and a wealth of STEM resources. We hope to continue to nurture this relationship between Amazon and Broad Rock Elementary in the future.”

“Our first graders are working on coding as we speak,” Machelle Johnson, Gifted and Talented Teacher at Broad Rock Elementary School, said. “People sometimes think that the younger minds don’t understand coding, but they catch on to technology faster than most adults, so having access to STEM materials and resources is critical at this age.”