RICHMOND, Va. - The Ask Childhood Cancer Foundation is hosting their 8th Annual 5K Donut Run this year, and it promises to be a fun event for the whole family. Executive Director, Amy Godkin, along with the Student Event Chair, Alex Barber joined us this morning to tell us more. The run is Saturday, November 17th at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond. The Kids’ Donut Dash begins at 8:00am, and the Munchkins’ 5K Run/Walk starts at 9:00am. They have a special Virginia This Morning offer, as well. You will receive $5 off your registration price by using the promo code: “CBS RUN.” For more information, you can visitwww.askccf.org.
5K Donut Run: Good fun for a good cause
