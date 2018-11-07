× Woman found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a South Richmond alley Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. police were called to an alley in the 3300 block of Decatur Street for the report of a person down.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman who was deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers At 780-1000 or Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 646-3917.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos and video here.