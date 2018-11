Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Artist Steve Helberg’s new exhibit was inspired by his 320 mile paddle down the James River. Steve stopped by our LIVE show and shared exciting details about the experience and talked about “An Artist and the James River Merge” exhibit that is currently on display at the Glave Kocen Gallery through November 30th. For more information you can visit http://www.glavekocengallery.com/ and http://www.stevehedberg.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}