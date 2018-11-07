× Petersburg 911 Communications Center recieving influx of calls after hacking

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg Bureau of Police says their 911 Emergency Communications Center is currently experiencing an influx of calls from states along the southern part of the country.

“This influx is due to callers from those jurisdictions calling (804) 777-9815 which has been linked to our 911 by a hacker,” said Petersburg Captain Emanuel Chambliss in a release.

Chambliss is urging the public not to call the number.

“To the residents of Petersburg, our 911 system is still functioning as it should, if you need us in an emergency simply dial 911,” said Chambliss.

Police said the calls are coming from states such as Georgia and Alabama.

“This is a national incident and is also affecting the 911 center of the City of Richmond, VA. Verizon is currently working to resolve the issue. The number has been found to be connected to a teller marketing group.”

