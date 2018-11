Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Keep your gutters clean this Fall and stay off that ladder all year long! Mark Binshtock From Mr. Fix It stopped by to share with us how gutter helmets save time and protect one of your homes biggest investments. For a free estimate you can call 804-726-8000 or visit www.mrfixitrva.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MR. FIX IT}