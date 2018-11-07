× Holly Jolly, shopping made easy along Lakeside Avenue

RICHMOND, VA — Businesses along Lakeside Avenue in Richmond’s Northside judst got easy for you to kick off your Holiday Shopping season, you can start on Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 and sales, food, and Santa are all part of the fun.

Stores up and down Lakeside Avenue will extend hours to 9 p.m. on Friday. The popular Lakeside Farmer’s Market will have a “Market Under the Stars” selling Virginia-grown produce and holiday items. Children can also visit Santa in the Lakeside Trolley at the Farmer’s Market from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday. The fun continues on Saturday, Nov. 10 as Santa moves to Whispers of Time from noon – 3 p.m. Businesses will have sales and activities throughout the day.

The Lakeside area is known for its unique local shops, convenient location and walkable, village feel. Several restaurants and a brewery are also part of the mix. Businesses along the corridor sell an eclectic array of wares, including home décor, antique and vintage treasures, toys, pet needs and more. For more information visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shoplakesiderva/