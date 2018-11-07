Dave Brat on Virginia loss: ‘The voters have spoken’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Congressman Dave Brat (R - Virginia) has conceded the 7th District House race to his Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger. The Brat campaign released a statement on the election results Wednesday afternoon:

"The voters of the 7th District came out in record numbers for a mid-term election yesterday. While the registrars across the district are still reviewing the votes, it is looking like the voters have spoken in this race.

"In the face of millions and millions of dollars of money from around this country that poured into Virginia to attack my record, I stayed true to my principles and did what I told the voters I would do. I am proud of what we did to get this economy moving again. Virginians have more money in their pockets and more job opportunities at higher wages. I am also proud of my work to stop online human trafficking and to fight back against the opiod epidemic. We are also rebuilding our military, giving them a much needed raise, and have taken care of our veterans by improving their health care system. Despite the fact the media would not report it, this is a record of results, not resistance.

"I want to thank the thousands and thousands of volunteers and donors who worked tirelessly and gave sacrificially to support the principles of the Virginia Republican creed and the conservative values of our founders like James Madison. We may not have won this election, but I am truly humbled by all of the support I have received over the past four years from so many Virginians. Laura, Jonathan, Sophia and I cannot thank you enough for all your hard work, your prayers and your friendship."