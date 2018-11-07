Dad killed in Richmond crash just found out he was having another son

RICHMOND, Va. — Clinton Griffin, Jr. was a kind, hard-working man who loved music and playing the guitar, his fiancée Victoria Mayton said.

Griffin, Jr., 26, of Sutherland, died last month — days after he was involved in an October 20 crash on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond.

“He was the type of person who would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need,” Mayton said. “Very likable person; never met anyone that didn’t just adore him and his smile. He loved to go on adventures and travel.”

He was traveling home from visiting a friend when another driver struck his vehicle.

“Griffin’s vehicle was attempting cross the westbound lanes of Broad Rock Boulevard when it was struck by a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Griffin, the lone occupant of his vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. All five occupants of the striking vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and released.”

Crash Team investigators continue looking into the fatal crash and are working with the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on whether charges would be filed.

In addition to being a good person, Mayton called Clinton a good father.

“He was very good with my children and was over the moon excited when he found out that we were expecting a little boy,” she said.

News he learned two days before the crash.

In addition to his fiancée, Griffin left behind a son from a previous relationship and his parents.