Burger King worker escorts customer to his car: ‘Always go out of your way to help others’

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Alexis Easter has a message she would like others to hear and then heed.

“Always go out of your way to help others,” the 19-year-old Burger King employee said.

Easter did just that recently when she escorted a customer back to his car outside the Brandy Hill Plaza Burger King on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

She said the customer, a regular known to her as Mr. John, has a bad back.

“The man always comes in the Burger King, so when he’s done I help him to the car because he has a terrible back,” she said. “When we get to his car we talk and I make sure he’s safe.”

The ordinary act of kindness Easter performed felt extraordinary to Elizabeth Chandler.

Chandler was driving outside the fast food restaurant when she saw Easter escorting the man.

“It’s so seldom to see pure simple kindness in today’s world,” Chandler said. “She took time from her job to help someone else, and expected nothing in return.”

Chandler was so moved by the moment, she snapped a photo and shared what she saw on social media.

“Shout out to the cashier at the Mechanicsville Burger King, making this world a little brighter,” she posted on Facebook.

Chandler’s post has been shared hundreds of times since its November 2 posting.

Easter, who attended Highland Springs High School and has worked at Burger King for two years, said Mr. John was not alone as she walks other customers to their cars when she sees them struggle.

Chandler said employees Easter and her co-workers always seems to go above and beyond.

“That’s the culture at that Burger King,” she said. “Every employee I have ever seen goes so far out of their way for everyone. Another employee named Monica hands out plaques to those going through hard times, including my grandmother when she was going through treatment for cancer.”

Chandler said she wanted to thank Alexis for being selfless.

“It’s people like her, and acts of kindness like that, which make the world a better place,” she said.