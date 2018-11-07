× Bibles ripped, walls spray painted at Chesterfield church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Police are searching for the suspect they say broke into Ironbridge Baptist Church Tuesday night.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect breaking into the Church on Route 10 after 11:00 p.m.

Church members tell CBS 6 the suspect ripped bibles and pages were found throughout the Church.

There is also damage to the glass of an office window.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Chesterfield Police.