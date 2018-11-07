Armistice Weekend 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - Veteran’s Day is Sunday, November 11th and the Virginia War Memorial, the World War I and World War II Commemorative Commission and a few other partners have special events planned. Jim Trieseler and Rusty Nix talked about the events and how you can attend. We thank all the men and women past and present who serve in the Military.
For more information you can visit www.vawarmemorial.org
Events:
Richmond Symphony Altria Masterworks Concert
8 p.m.
Saturday, November 10th
Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Bells of Peace Nationwide Bell Tolling
11 a.m.
Sunday, November 11th
The Carillon