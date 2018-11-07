State to sell liquor gift sets at Virginia malls

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia ABC is opening up shop inside two Central Virginia malls this Christmas.

“Beginning today [Nov. 7] through Dec. 31, Virginia ABC will feature a limited selection of high-end, boxed liquors starting around $40 in the Chesterfield Towne Center and Short Pump Town Center. Some products include bar items such as branded glasses, a decorative tin or cocktail shaker,” a Virginia ABC spokesperson said. “Chesterfield Towne Center shoppers can find the Virginia ABC kiosk near American Eagle Outfitters on the first floor. A temporary ‘pop-up’ Virginia ABC store is located in the Short Pump Town Center on the second floor near Hollister.”

Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill called liquor gift sets a “historically popular seller” around the holidays.

“This year, we’re offering a premier selection of some of our most popular items to mall customers as an added convenience while they’re shopping for everyone on their holiday gift list,” he said.

Kiosk and store hours of operation Mondays through Saturdays are the same as mall hours. On Sundays, these locations will open after 12 p.m., when liquor is legally permitted to be sold in Virginia. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) and Christmas Day but will be open during mall hours on all other holidays.

Both locations will accept credit and debit card payments only – no cash transactions.