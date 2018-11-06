Tips for traveling with pets

RICHMOND, Va. - Traveling with your dog can be difficult, particularly as the holiday season draws near. So, we spoke to Valerie Paul, the owner of Impawsible Pups, shared some tips on things you can do before you hit the road to prepare your dog for the trip. Impawsible Pups offers training, grooming, daycare, and boarding for all four-legged friends. Visit them online at www.impawsiblepups.com or give them a call at 804-285-23K9.
