Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Classically trained Indian dancer Aditi Wardhan Singh and her son Aarav showed Jessica and Bill moves from her IndiFusion classes. Aditi says the classes are a fun workout for kids and adults.

You can find out more information about the classes by emailing ifcgurus@gmail.com or by visiting https://www.subscribepage.com/a1v3g1?fbclid=IwAR30iSP-yH-v30KsXK6-CKvnAHlYwqWyGefMysrxI1wXhDyh8TmEZf5NLVA