Supporters at Corey Stewart’s watch party react to election projections

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — CBS News has projected that Senator Tim Kaine has won reelection over Republican Corey Stewart.

Reporter Cameron Thompson says that supporters at Stewart’s watch party in Woodbridge were informed of the race projection as they sat down for dinner.

Supporters say that because of the projection of the 2016 presidential race, where pundits called Hillary Clinton as a winner early in the evening despite an eventual win by Donald Trump, they are hesitant to accept defeat too early in the night and want to wait until official results are in.

“We’re getting much higher turnout levels than what we saw for the gubernatorial race against Ed Gillespie and we’re seeing higher turnout on both the Republican and Democratic side. So, numbers are coming in a little bit slower than they have in previous elections, but we’re looking at that as a very good a positive sign,” Bryanna Altman said. “So, for right now, from what I’m hearing it really is a dead heat. So, we’re going to give it a little bit more time, but can’t really tell you if there are precincts that we’ve absolutely won/lost. I mean, that’s how tight this is and we’re still getting reports from precincts that have only reported, you know, 50% of the votes.”