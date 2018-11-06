Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Dentist Paul White, Founder of White Orthodontics will donate services to local children whose families might not be able to afford Dental care through the national non-profit organization, “Smiles Change Lives.”

He will be holding an open house Saturday, November 10th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at his office located on Hickory Park Drive in Glen Allen. For more information, you can visitwww.smilerichmond.com. To learn more about “Smiles Changes Lives,” you can go towww.smileschangelives.org.