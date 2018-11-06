Registrars liken 7th Congressional District voter turnout to presidential election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Registrars in the 7th Congressional District are reporting higher than normal voter turnout for this year’s midterm elections.

The race between Republican incumbent Rep. Dave Brat and his Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger has been mobilizing voters, leading to, at a minimum, a steady stream of people at the polls all day.

Powhatan, Chesterfield, and Culpeper registrars have reported especially high voter turnout, describing the day as “crazy” and with “lots of buzz.” These localities are comparing this year’s voter turnout to a presidential election level.

General Registrar and Director of Elections in Chesterfield County, Constance Tyler, said absentee voting numbers in the county were roughly triple what they were in the last midterm election.

She attributed that number to the hotly contested 7th district Congressional race.

“The district leans and tilts on the Republican side, that should be good for Dave Brat. On the other hand, Abigail Spanberger is probably the perfect Democratic candidate for this district. If anyone could possibly win it, it might be her," said CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth.

Registrars expect another rush tonight after 5:00 p.m. as voters leave the workplace.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m.