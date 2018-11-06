Planning commission approves Manchester brewery, peruses VCU master plan

RICHMOND, Va. — A Southside brewery took a step toward gaining a needed special-use permit at Monday’s city planning commission meeting, while Virginia Commonwealth University gave the city a look at its master plan.

The commission voted yesterday to approve an SUP for Dogtown Brewing Co., a brewpub planned to open at 1209 Hull St. in Manchester.

The concept is from local developers and couple Michael and Laura Dyer Hild, who announced the project about a year ago.

The two-level brewery is set to feature over 20 beers on tap and serve a menu of classic pub food, while the top floors of the building are being converted into apartments.

Work on Dogtown is underway at the former Thalhimers department store near the intersection of Hull and East 12th streets.

The Hilds have amassed over two dozen properties in Manchester in recent years through their Church Hill Ventures LLC, with a number of business ventures planned for many of them, including Butterbean Market and Cafe at 1204 Hull St., Climax Beverage Co.at 2005 Hull St. and a second brewery concept, Manastoh Brewing at 1209 Hull St.

Earlier this year the first of their ventures, Hot Diggity Donuts, opened at 1213 Hull St.

Despite putting many of their holdings on the market, the Hilds still are adding to their portfolio in Manchester. In October, Gardenia LLC, an entity tied to Laura Dyer Hild, purchased the former Lighthouse Diner building at 1228 Hull St. for $285,000, per city property records.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond Biz Sense.