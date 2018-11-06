Parking areas restricted on election day

RICHMOND, Va. — The city will be implementing parking restrictions during election day.

Special on-street parking restrictions near polling places will be in place to make it easier for election workers and voters.

Parking will be prohibited until 10:00 p.m. on election day in the following places:

– Three parking meters and pay stations on the west side of the Main Library

– All parking meters and pay stations on 9th and 10th streets between Broad and Marshall

– Parking meters and pay stations on north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets

– Three parking meters and pay stations on the south side of Grace Street

– The north side of Palmyra Avenue is designated for voters and election officers only

– No parking available on north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets, except for voters and election officers

– All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue will be for voters and election officers only

– Voters and election officers may only park on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive

– Area of Tuckahoe Boulevard near the sidewalk to the handicap access ramp at St. Giles Church

All parking meters and pay stations around City Hall will remain restricted on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials are warning that if you park in a restricted area, your car may be towed or ticketed.