Tim Kaine defeats Corey Stewart in Senate race, CBS News and CNN project

RICHMOND, Va. — Sen. Tim Kaine has defeated Republican challenger Corey Stewart in the race for a U.S. Senate seat, according to a CBS News and CNN projection.

Kaine was a considered a heavy favorite to retain his Senate seat.

Kaine had a $19 million fundraising edge over Stewart and is the only candidate to run television ads statewide, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). VPAP reports that Kaine raised $21.7 million, while Stewart raised $2.3 million and Waters raised $53,161.

Stewart, chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William, ran on a platform that aims to “take Virginia back,” reform immigration policies and bring jobs back to Virginia.

Kaine called Stewart’s slogan “divisive” and “angry.”

From Richmond City Council to Richmond mayor, on to governor and then U.S Senator. Tim Kaine’s political career has spanned more than 24 years.

Kaine originally won the Senate seat in 2012, defeating George Allen with 53 percent to 47 percent.

He was also Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2016 Presidential election.

With Kaine’s win, Virginia Republicans have not won a statewide election since former Governor Bob McDonnell in 2009.