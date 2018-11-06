× Johnnette deserves a forever family to guide her through life

RICHMOND, Va. — Johnnette likes to go by “Jay” and is such a sweet young lady. She has a smile that lights up a room.

Jay, 17, does best when she is active. She plays basketball and watches both football and basketball games.

Jay likes to run track, and some of her favorite activities are step dancing and praise dancing. Jay has a great sense of humor and is often goofy. She is a great kidder and likes to joke around.

She likes people and can be very outgoing. Jay has many friends and has never met a stranger as she is very talkative and likes to engage folks in conversation.

Jay has many brothers and sisters and remains in touch with them. She is very family-oriented and will need to be able to continue these relationships. She is currently participating in ROTC and plans to join the ARMY after she graduates high school. Jay is very focused and driven, and her future looks bright.

Jay is looking forward to spending time with a family and getting to know them. She very much wants to be adopted and have a sense of permanency. Jay is a sweet young child who deserves a forever family to lovingly support and guide her throughout her life.

