Get your home ready for the holidays with 50 Floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Are you hoping to make some upgrades to your carpets and flooring before the holidays? Kerry James from 50 Floor joined us to talk about the great savings you can take advantage of now through December 31st, you will receive 60% off all carpet, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. Plus, if you use the promo code: Virginia This Morning, you’ll get an additional $100 off! You can give them a call at 1-877-50-FLOOR or 1-877-503-5667 or visit them online at www.50floor.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}