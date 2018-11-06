× FBI ups reward to $10,000 for information on 2015 cold case murder

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force has increased the reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for murdering a 57-year-old in 2015 moments after he stepped off a bus.

Muhammed Abu-Bakr, 57, was walking home to his apartment after working another full day at two separate jobs when he was shot dead moments after stepping off the bus on Hunt Avenue on October 17, 2015.

According to an FBI investigation, Abu-Bakr made purchases at the Walmart Express on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus prior to getting on a GRTC bus alone around 8:30p.m. at Shaffer and Broad Streets, boarding another bus at the Transfer Station at 9th Street at 9:06p.m. and then ending his bus ride at 9:19p.m. Mr. Abu-Bakr was shot moments later.

At the time of death, Abu-Bakr was wearing very clean dark blue jeans; clean, tan ankle height work boots; and a white t-shirt under a black hooded sweatshirt and dark gray jacket. The victim had very short hair and a goatee with a little bit of gray in it. He was carrying a black backpack.

This case is being investigated by members of the task force, along with the City of Richmond Police Department as part of a Cold Case Initiative. Please contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or tips.fbi.gov with information that may lead to the identification of the person(s) responsible.