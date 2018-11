× Death investigation underway in Henrico parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Henrico business office parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a parking lot in the 7700 block of Shrader Road.

Police said there is no threat to public safety and no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story.