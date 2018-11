CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Voting precincts at Spring Run Elementary School and Alberta Smith Elementary School in Chesterfield will remain open until 9 p.m, per court order.

Voters in those districts have reported waits of up to three hours to cast their ballots in the tight 7th District Congressional race between Rep. Dave Brat (R) and challenger Abigail Spanberger.

About an hour ago, this was the line at precinct 317 in Chesterfield. 7 booths. 1 scanner. pic.twitter.com/h0jipBbxaz — Jenkins CBS6 (@JenkinsCBS6) November 7, 2018

