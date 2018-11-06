Award-Winning Novelist Hernán Diaz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Debut Novelist Hernán Diaz is the recipient of the 2018 VCU Cabell First Novelist Award for his intriguing book, “In The Distance.” His submission was one of many considered for the honor. In the Distance is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for 2018! The Cabell Awards Ceremony will be November 6th at the James Branch Cabell Library Lecture Hall in room 303. They start at 7pm followed by a public reception, book sale and signing.

https://firstnovelist.vcu.edu/