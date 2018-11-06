RICHMOND, Va. - According the National Institutes of Health, one in ten people over the age of 65 are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and you will have the opportunity to learn more about this disease later this month at the “Alzheimer’s Day in RVA” event presented by the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Sherry Sharp, the founder of that organization shared details. The event is coming up November 14th at the Science Museum of Virginia, located at 2500 W. Broad St. in Richmond. Registration begins at 10:00am. For more information, you can visit their website, www.ricksharpalz.com.
“Alzheimer’s Day in RVA”
