Where is my voting location? Where do I go to vote?

RICHMOND, Va. — Where is my voting location and where do I go to vote are two often asked questions every Election Day.

If you are registered to vote and have not moved since the last election, your polling place has most likely not changed.

However, if you have moved within Virginia or need a refresher, the Virginia Department of Elections allows you to check your voting record online. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO CHECK!

You’ll be asked to enter some identifying information, but after that, you’ll go to a page that shows your currently listed address, your polling location, and a list of what voting districts you are registered in. Ballots will look different at different polling locations depending on your Congressional district and the local races in your area (Board of Supervisors, School Board, etc.).

Every voter in Virginia will vote in one U.S. Senate race and on two ballot questions (more on this later).

Polls in Virginia are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. You are required to bring and show a photo ID to poll workers when you cast a ballot, per Virginia law. The Department of Elections lists the following acceptable forms of identification:

Virginia driver’s license



Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

U.S. passport

Employer issued photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card (these are FREE at local voter registration office)

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued ID

Student ID from a Virginia school, college, or university

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

There are handicap accessible voting systems at every polling location, and those with a physical disability can request curbside assistance.

If you cannot make it your polling place on November 6, you can request an absentee ballot or vote in person at your voter registration office. In person voting ends November 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on October 30. Mailed absentee ballots must be received by your voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

You can check out your rights as a voter, what to expect at your polling place, and how to properly mark a ballot with this “voter pocket guide” produced by the Virginia Department of Elections.