Virginia State Police cruiser damaged on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Police cruiser was damaged Monday morning on Interstate 295.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, which occurred between Creighton Road and Mechanicsville Turnpike, have not yet been disclosed by state police.

It was unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295.

Heavy rain was falling in the Richmond area at the time of the crash.

