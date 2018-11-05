These Richmond restaurants are available for your Christmas party

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the most frequently asked questions I get as soon as November starts is:

“I’ve waited too long to book my holiday party and now I don’t know who to call. Where can I have my holiday party?”

We polled some of the local dining scene for who still has openings.

Shagbark RVA

This near West End restaurant has two private dining rooms for 25 along with open seating.

4901 Libbie Mill Boulevard

Henrico, Va.

804-358-7424

East Coast Provisions/West Coast Provisions

Both spaces are able to cater to private parties

East Coast

Three private rooms for up to 100 people.

3411 West Cary Street

Richmond, Va.

804-353-3411

West Coast

Private room for up to 55 people.

301A Maltby Boulevard

Henrico, Va.

804-360-1090

The Hard Shell Downtown/Bellgrade

Seafood Restaurant

Downtown

Private Room for up to 55 people

1411 East Cary Street

Richmond, Va.

804-643-2333

Bellgrade

Five private rooms for up to 70 people.

11400 West Huguenot Road

Chesterfield, Va.

804-464-1476

Pearl Raw Bar

Seafood Restaurant

Private space upstairs for up to 120 people.

2229 W. Main Street

Richmond, Va.

804-353-2424

Southbound

American Restaurant

Private dining room for up to 35.

3036 Stony Point Road

Richmond, Va.

804-918-5431

Rapp Sessions

Seafood Restaurant

Entire Space transforms into Xmas Sessions – a Christmas pop-up restaurant

Accepting parties of all sizes

318 East Grace Street

Richmond, Va.

804-545-0565

Dave & Busters

American Restaurants with games

Two private rooms for up to 80 people, additional small room for 20 people.

4001 Brownstone Boulevard

Henrico, Va.

804-967-7399

Can Can Brasserie

French

Three private rooms for up to 100 people.

3120 W. Cary Street

Richmond, Va.

804-358-7274

Bar Solita

Mediterranean

Two separate private dining spaces: 40 to 80 seated.

123 W. Broad Street

Richmond, Va.

804-308-3605

Tarrant’s Downtown/West

American

Two private rooms for up to 100 people.

11129 Three Chopt Road

Henrico, Va.

804-205-9009

Chez Foushee

French

Accepting parties of all sizes

2 East Grace Street

Richmond, Va.

804-648-3225

Rogue

New American

Parties of all sizes

618 N 1st Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-477-3456

Perch RVA

Seafood Restaurant

Private dining room for up to 36.

2918 West Broad Street

Richmond, Va.

804-669-3344

Flora

Mexican Restaurant

Up to 100 people in the private backroom

203 N Lombardy Street

Richmond, Va.

804-355-0434

Longoven

New American Restaurant

2939 W. Clay Street

Richmond, Va 23230

804-308-3497

Metro Bar & Grill Richmond

American Restaurant

Flexible party sizes and dates

301 N Robinson Street

Richmond, Va.

804-353-4453