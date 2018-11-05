These Richmond restaurants are available for your Christmas party

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the most frequently asked questions I get as soon as November starts is:
“I’ve waited too long to book my holiday party and now I don’t know who to call. Where can I have my holiday party?”
We polled some of the local dining scene for who still has openings.
Shagbark RVA
This near West End restaurant has two private dining rooms for 25 along with open seating.
4901 Libbie Mill Boulevard
Henrico, Va.
804-358-7424
East Coast Provisions/West Coast Provisions
Both spaces are able to cater to private parties
East Coast
Three private rooms for up to 100 people.
3411 West Cary Street
Richmond, Va.
804-353-3411
West Coast
Private room for up to 55 people.
301A Maltby Boulevard
Henrico, Va.
804-360-1090
The Hard Shell Downtown/Bellgrade
Seafood Restaurant
Downtown
Private Room for up to 55 people
1411 East Cary Street
Richmond, Va.
804-643-2333
Bellgrade
Five private rooms for up to 70 people.
11400 West Huguenot Road
Chesterfield, Va.
804-464-1476
Pearl Raw Bar
Seafood Restaurant
Private space upstairs for up to 120 people.
2229 W. Main Street
Richmond, Va.
804-353-2424
Southbound
American Restaurant
Private dining room for up to 35.
3036 Stony Point Road
Richmond, Va.
804-918-5431
Rapp Sessions
Seafood Restaurant
Entire Space transforms into Xmas Sessions – a Christmas pop-up restaurant
Accepting parties of all sizes
318 East Grace Street
Richmond, Va.
804-545-0565
Dave & Busters
American Restaurants with games
Two private rooms for up to 80 people, additional small room for 20 people.
4001 Brownstone Boulevard
Henrico, Va.
804-967-7399
Can Can Brasserie
French
Three private rooms for up to 100 people.
3120 W. Cary Street
Richmond, Va.
804-358-7274
Bar Solita
Mediterranean
Two separate private dining spaces: 40 to 80 seated.
123 W. Broad Street
Richmond, Va.
804-308-3605
Tarrant’s Downtown/West
American
Two private rooms for up to 100 people.
11129 Three Chopt Road
Henrico, Va.
804-205-9009
Chez Foushee
French
Accepting parties of all sizes
2 East Grace Street
Richmond, Va.
804-648-3225
Rogue
New American
Parties of all sizes
618 N 1st Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-477-3456
Perch RVA
Seafood Restaurant
Private dining room for up to 36.
2918 West Broad Street
Richmond, Va.
804-669-3344
Flora
Mexican Restaurant
Up to 100 people in the private backroom
203 N Lombardy Street
Richmond, Va.
804-355-0434
Longoven
New American Restaurant
2939 W. Clay Street
Richmond, Va 23230
804-308-3497
Metro Bar & Grill Richmond
American Restaurant
Flexible party sizes and dates
301 N Robinson Street
Richmond, Va.
804-353-4453