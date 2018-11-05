× Richmond Police and New Kent County Sheriff’s office search for missing 27-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police and The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 27-year-old they said went missing Sunday.

Shanita Coleman went missing from Carlisle Avenue in Richmond, according to police. She is 5’4” with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur trim, blue jeans, and black boots. Police said Coleman does need medication.

New Kent County deputies got involved in the search when a tracking app located her phone in the Quinton area around 6 p.m. Sunday.

New Kent County deputies searched well into the morning until around 2 a.m. near Pocahontas Trail and New Kent Highway.

Both law enforcement agencies planned to continue the search Monday morning in the daylight.