Man shot and killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man was shot to death in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound about a block away. The victim was transported to local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting scene is located near Clark Springs Elementary School.

Police say the shooting is currently a death investigation.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.