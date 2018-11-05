Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Katie Moore from UMFS and John Simmions from the Rotary Club of West Richmond sat down to talk about this year's Nutz's Rotary Funn Run & Block Party. The 5k event will benefit UMFS and Flying Squirrels Charities. The block party will feature games and activities for kids, food and beverage venders and a DJ!

Nutzy's Funn Run and Block Party will take place on November 17th from 9am - 3pm in the parking lot at the intersection of Mactavish & Norfolk. You can find out more and register at www.nutzyrotaryfunrun.com