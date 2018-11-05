× Nelson County-based cidery to open in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. — The latest addition to the local booze scene has been tapped in Jackson Ward.

Bryant’s Small Batch Cider on Friday opened its new satellite tasting room at 308 N. Adams St. in downtown Richmond.

The 780-square-foot outpost joins Bryant’s flagship location and farm in Roseland, a small town in Nelson County.

The tasting room has cider available by the 12-ounce glass and flight, with limited-run bottles available for sale as well. The space, which formerly was occupied by ad agencies Odd Group and A For Adventure, has seating for about a dozen.

Bryant’s is not doing any cider production onsite in Jackson Ward, as all of its cider is made at its Roseland farm, where many of the apples it uses are grown. Owner and cidermaster Jerry Thornton said many of its ciders are barrel-aged and naturally carbonated.

For the opening, Bryant’s is rolling out three new variants: a cold brew coffee-infused cider made with Lamplighter Coffee Roasters’ beans, a bourbon and peach cider, and a pumpkin spice cider.

