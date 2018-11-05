Man arrested, accused of assaulting Henrico SunTrust Bank employee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a SunTrust Bank employee in Henrico County.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, November 2 at the SunTrust Bank in the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road.

Police said the suspect, 50-year-old Michael Lee Mills, became disorderly and assaulted an employee at the business. There is no word what led up to the assault.

A nearby witness saw the assault and intervened.

The victim of the assault was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The witness suffered a minor injury and refused medical treatment.

Mills has been charged with malicious wounding.

This is a developing story.