Virginia siblings looking for forever family to love them all

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jahmiel, 12, is the most quiet and reserved one of his siblings. He is very intelligent and does well academically. He enjoys watching television and playing video games. He also likes playing outside with the other children in the neighborhood and riding his bike.

Jai’len, 6, is an affectionate and loving young boy; he loves to give hugs! Jailen is very social and will talk with anybody. He likes to stay busy and enjoys being outside playing or taking the dogs for a walk. Jai’len has done well in school and is a good eater.

Jade, 3, is a cute and sassy little girl. She is very affectionate and shows her fondness for others by giving hugs. Jade likes to stay active and enjoys playing with her older brothers, especially outside. She is very friendly and has never met a stranger. Jade is developmentally on target and hitting all her milestones. Jade likes to help out around the house by feeding the dogs every day.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.