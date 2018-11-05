How you can help Petersburg youth football state champions go to regionals

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg youth football team on the heels of winning the state championship is hoping the community can help keep their season alive.

The Petersburg Crimson Tides 8U team is made up of boys ages 7-9. After winning the state championship, the boys are headed to Washington D.C. Friday to compete in the regional championship game.

To raise money for the trip and the subsequent expenses, the team is holding a fish fry fundraiser and calling on the community to help.

“We are representing the State of Virginia and are in need of support,” said team mom Tykeya Efferson. “This is a huge accomplishment for our team. For most, this will be a once in a lifetime experience.”

The fish fry will be held on Tuesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 8 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held at the Albert W Jones Football Field located at 806 Augusta Avenue in Petersburg.

“This means Everything to Petersburg, this means everything to the state of Virginia,” said coach Joe Byrd.

If victorious Friday, the Petersburg Crimson Tides will compete at Nationals in Florida.