RICHMOND, Va - The national award-winning hops & harvest festival in Chesterfield is coming up! Martha Burton, the Tourism Director at Petersburg Area Regional Tourism gave us a preview of what's in store for the event. Hops in the Park takes place at Henricus Historical Park on Saturday, November 10th from noon - 6pm. Henricus Historical Park is located at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester. Admission to the festival is FREE. Food and beverages will be sold for cash only.

For more information call 804-748-1613 or visit www.hopsinthepark.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}