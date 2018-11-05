Bandanna-wearing man snatches N.C. teen; AMBER Alert issued

LUMBERTON, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for Hania Noelia Aguilar. The 13-year-old girl was snatched from outside her family’s home in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to police.

“Aguilar grabbed her aunt’s keys to crank up her vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Witnessed by another family member, an unknown male wearing a yellow bandanna over his face approached and grabbed Hania Aguilar and forced her into the green 2002 Ford Expedition and fled the area,” a police spokesperson said. “The vehicle belonging to Hania Aguilar’s aunt, has South Carolina registration NWS984. The vehicle has paint peeling from the hood and a Clemson sticker on the rear window.”

A detailed description of the abductor is not known.

Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Lumberton Police at 910-671-3845.