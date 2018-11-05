Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Michele Eicher Whiteside, creator of the Richmond Fertility Workshop and Dr. Michael C. Edelstein an OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinologist sat down with Cheryl to talk about their upcoming workshop. Michele is a former infertility patient and created the event to help the one in six couples who face infertility issues.

The workshop is on Saturday, November 17th from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Jepson Alumni Center at University of Richmond. The cost to attend is $10. You can find out more by calling 804-852-7902 or go to http://richmondfertilityworkshop.com