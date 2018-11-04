Virginia Union and RPS partnering to send 50 eighth-graders to college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Union University and Richmond Public Schools are partnering to provide 50 full scholarships to RPS eighth-graders when they graduate.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Virginia Union President Dr. Hakim Lucas announced the partnership Saturday.

“I want to thank Dr. Lucas and the entire VUU community for making this life0changing investment in our students,” wrote Kamras in a message to RPS families. “We look forward to this vital partnership over the coming years on behalf of our young people.”

“I’m so excited to give more students the promise of a limitless future & continued partnerships with RPS & the city of Richmond!” Dr. Lucas wrote on Twitter.

Virginia Union University has not released any additional details about the program at this time.

