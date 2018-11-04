VHSL playoff schedule is released

The VHSL High School Football playoffs begin this week and the postseason schedule is out for teams in our area.

Class 6 Region B

(7) James River at (2) Manchester

(6) Cosby at (3) Thomas Dale

(5) Clover Hill at (4) Franklin County

Class 5 Region B

(8) Deep Run at (1) Highland Springs

(5) Glen Allen at (4) Atlee

(6) Varina at (3) Henrico

(7) Douglas Freeman at (2) L.C. Bird

Class 4 Region B

(8) Huguenot at (1) Louisa

(5) Midlothian at (4) Eastern View

(6) Courtland at (3) Dinwiddie

(7) Powhatan at (2) Monacan

Class 3 Region A

(7) Petersburg at (2) Hopewell

Class 3 Region B

(8) Armstrong at (1) Culpeper County

(5) John Marshall at (4) Brentsville

(6) James Monroe at (3) Thomas Jefferson

(7) George Wythe at (2) Spotsylvania

Class 2 Region B

(8) Brunswick at (1) Goochland

(7) Arcadia at (2) Amelia

Class 1 Region A

(5) Northampton at (4) Essex

VISAA Division I

(3) St. Christopher’s at (2) Benedictine

VISAA Division III

(3) Fuqua at (2) Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

 