VHSL playoff schedule is released
The VHSL High School Football playoffs begin this week and the postseason schedule is out for teams in our area.
Class 6 Region B
(7) James River at (2) Manchester
(6) Cosby at (3) Thomas Dale
(5) Clover Hill at (4) Franklin County
Class 5 Region B
(8) Deep Run at (1) Highland Springs
(5) Glen Allen at (4) Atlee
(6) Varina at (3) Henrico
(7) Douglas Freeman at (2) L.C. Bird
Class 4 Region B
(8) Huguenot at (1) Louisa
(5) Midlothian at (4) Eastern View
(6) Courtland at (3) Dinwiddie
(7) Powhatan at (2) Monacan
Class 3 Region A
(7) Petersburg at (2) Hopewell
Class 3 Region B
(8) Armstrong at (1) Culpeper County
(5) John Marshall at (4) Brentsville
(6) James Monroe at (3) Thomas Jefferson
(7) George Wythe at (2) Spotsylvania
Class 2 Region B
(8) Brunswick at (1) Goochland
(7) Arcadia at (2) Amelia
Class 1 Region A
(5) Northampton at (4) Essex
VISAA Division I
(3) St. Christopher’s at (2) Benedictine
VISAA Division III
(3) Fuqua at (2) Blessed Sacrament Huguenot