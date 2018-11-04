× Pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a small plane crash in Louisa County Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to crash in the 400 block of Chalk Level Road at approximately 3:05 p.m.

The pilot of the small plane was killed during the crash, according to State Police. Officials are still in the process of confirming the pilot’s identity.

State Police, who is investigating the incident, said the crash occurred on private property in the county. Officials described the aircraft as a small, private airplane.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.