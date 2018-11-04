× Officer-involved shooting, double homicide in two separate Woodbridge incidents

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Prince William County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting and a double homicide in two separate Woodbridge incidents Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Laurel Street.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect was shot and is in police custody.

In a separate incident, Prince William County Police are also investigating a double homicide in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the 16800 block of Brandy Moor Loop for a shooting at around 4:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located two men inside a crashed car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information on the double homicide is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.