Gingerbread house challenge benefits the Better Housing Coalition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Teams from local businesses, nonprofits, and student groups displayed their holiday spirit and creativity Sunday to benefit the Better Housing Coalition.

The groups teamed up for the second annual Hardywood Gingerbread House Challenge. Their goal was to construct a gingerbread house using holiday movies as their theme.

There was also an auction with a chance to bring home one of the gingerbread houses for the holidays. All of the proceeds went to the Better Housing Coalition to further their mission of “changing lives and transforming communities through high-quality affordable housing.”

The event coincided with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s release of their Gingerbread Stout.

The benefit raised 21,000 for the Better Housing Coalition.