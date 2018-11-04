CBS 6 Football Whiparound Nov. 3rd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Saturday's abbreviated Feel Good Sportscast;

Virginia Tech fell to 22nd ranked Boston College 31-21. First three game home losing streak for the Hokies since 1994.

Richmond lost their homecoming to Villanova 45-21. Spiders quarterbacks threw five interceptions. Former Thomas Jefferson running back Jalen Jackson scored his first collegiate touchdown in the win.

JMU lost on the road to New Hampshire 35-24. The Wildcats returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Virginia Union defeated Virginia State 46-19. Most points scored against the Trojans since 1980. Former Hopewell star Tabyus Taylor rushed for 180 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Randolph Macon had their seven game winning streak snapped by Ferrum 28-23. The Yellow Jackets must be Hampden-Sydney next week in "The Game" to win the ODAC regular season title.

Highland Springs beat Varina 33-12 to complete an undefeated regular season and clinch the top seed in the Region 5B playoffs.

Goochland knocked off Amelia 17-12 to finish the regular season unbeaten and claim the number one seed in the Region 2B playoffs.

Thomas Dale beat Prince George 28-20. Third straight eight-win season for the Knights.

John Marshall downed Thomas Jefferson 12-6. The Justices officially clinched their first playoff berth since 1992.

Collegiate topped St. Christopher's 35-21. Cougars running back Charles Armstrong rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Louisa completed an undefeated regular season with a 35-7 over Fluvanna. The Lions most likely will have the number one seed in Region 4B.